TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools announced four potential COVID-19 exposure sites in its district.
School-associated cases of COVID-19 were related to Central High School, Eastern Elementary School, West Middle School, and West Senior High School, according to a district statement Sunday.
The entirety of West Senior High was to move to remote learning Monday, as well as two classrooms at Eastern Elementary School, with the rest of the school in session. Contact tracing is complete in the cases related to Central High School and West Middle School, the statement read, and students and staff will be notified directly if they are identified as a close contact.
Meals will be available for West Senior High families in the bus loop at Long Lake Elementary School from 7 to 8 a.m. Monday.
These four new cases put the district’s cumulative total at 17 as of Sunday evening.
Health officials announced another potential exposure site Sunday at Credit Union One at 1407 S. Division St. in Traverse City where a confirmed COVID-19 case was present:
- Nov. 2 from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Nov. 3 from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Officials urge those impacted to monitor themselves and their children for COVID-19 symptoms that include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.