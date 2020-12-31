TRAVERSE CITY — Make that two Bayshore Marathons canceled in 2020.
The Traverse City Track Club announced on New Year’s Eve that the 2021 Bayshore Marathon scheduled for May will not take place in-person, offering a virtual option for the first time in its replacement.
Unlike the Bayshore’s traditional Boston Marathon qualifier status, the Boston Athletic Association currently does not accept virtual times for consideration in running in the Boston Marathon, according to the TCTC’s press release.
The BAA won’t announce the date of the 2021 Boston Marathon — which averages 30,000 people — until next fall. The race for next year has been both canceled twice and rescheduled twice.
The release states the TCTC had “exhausted” alternative formats to the 2021 event to keep the health and safety of participants, volunteers and partners at the forefront. Committee meetings for the 2021 race had recently taken place, the first being Dec. 16.
Lisa Taylor, executive director of the TCTC, said event registration for the 2021 race was set to open this coming Saturday.
“We did not want to take any registrations knowing that we had plans in place to cancel,” Taylor said.
Dr. Jim Zeratsky, the event’s medical director who serves as an internal medicine specialist with Munson Healthcare, sent a letter to Taylor that didn’t anticipate Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings — more than 1,000 — to be lifted until the state is in a post-pandemic phase. For that to happen, Zeratsky said Michigan will have to have reached herd immunity — when most of a population is immune to an infectious disease and the state has minimal new coronavirus cases.
Modeling has shown that may happen between July and December 2021 with highly effective vaccines — both in the most perfect situations.
“Vaccine production, distribution and acceptance could exceed expectations, but we think it is unlikely in time for the spring race,” Zeratsky wrote in the letter.
Taylor said restrictions on gatherings from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have made it permissible at best to have 1,000 gather outdoors. The Bayshore typically draws 7,500.
“We’re just restricted by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services,” Taylor said. “We don’t anticipate May 29 that there are not going to be restrictions.”
The 2021 Bayshore Marathon was scheduled for May 29.
Racers from the 2020 race who had the option to transfer registration and run in the 2021 race still have that same option, but won’t race in-person until 2022.
Entrants can also elect for the virtual option.
Entrants who do not choose to transfer registration by March 1 to the virtual race will automatically be deferred for the 2022 event.
In April, the TCTC said 67 percent of entrants in the 2020 marathon deferred registration to 2021, 11.4 percent received a 50 percent refund, 5 percent donated entry fees and 16.6 percent hadn’t made a decision yet.
Several other races in Michigan have mulled cancellation for 2021 throughout December, Taylor said, if they were even considering it in the first place. The Borgess Run for the Health of It Marathon in Kalamazoo scheduled for May was canceled two weeks ago.