KALKASKA — Positive COVID-19 cases in two Kalkaska Public Schools staff members will shut down the district for at least Monday.
One staff member at an elementary school and another at the middle school tested positive for the virus, KPS Superintendent Terry Starr said.
Although the high school is not attached to either the elementary or middle schools, Starr said the advice he received from Dr. Jennifer Morse, the medical director for District Health Department 10, was to shutter all buildings.
Health department officials informed Starr early Sunday night, and a robocall to inform parents and families went out shortly after. Starr said he is not sure if the shutdown will extend past Monday, adding he will continue to work with Morse to determine the best course of action.
Starr was not aware of how many staff or students have been affected. He said health department officials had not completed contact tracing for all people possibly exposed to the virus.
All district buildings and any potentially affected areas will be deep cleaned and disinfected before students and staff return.
“We all knew it was a matter of time,” Starr said. “Now, we learn and we grow and we figure out how to do it better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.