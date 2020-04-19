GAYLORD — The Health Department of Northwest Michigan on Sunday reported an increase of 18 cases of COVID-19 in Otsego County.
In total, the health department reports 72 cases in Otsego County.
“We hope with the recent expansion of testing criteria that providers will begin testing more people. We have always mentioned that, as testing increases, our positive case numbers will likely increase, too,” said Josh Meyerson, Medical Director for multiple health departments in Northern Michigan.
The state recently expanded its testing criteria to allow all symptomatic individuals to be tested.
“We know an increase in local case count can be scary — however, with expanded testing criteria and the reporting of probable cases we will have a better sense of where COVID-19 is and how it could be spreading in our communities,” Meyerson said.
The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department on Sunday reported its third case of COVID-19 in Benzie County and its eighth in Leelanau County. The investigations for the newest cases in both counties are currently in progress.
Health Department No. 10 reported three positive cases in Crawford County, bringing its total to 29, and one new case in Missaukee County.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported one new case in Roscommon County.
MDHHS reported its lowest tallies in new cases, 645, since March 27 and deaths, 85, since April 5. Michigan’s totals are now 31,424 cases and 2,391 deaths.
According to The COVID-19 Tracking Project (a dataset maintained by The Atlantic), nationally the number in new cases, 27,021, and deaths, 1,654, both were marginally lower than Saturday’s counts. The number in newly reported tests also increased from 141,041 to 167,330.
MDHHS said in a press release April 12 that data on new cases and deaths has tended to be lower on Sundays.
