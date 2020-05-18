LANSING — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 11 new deaths and 638 new confirmed cases on Sunday. It marked the lowest single day increase in deaths since late March.
There were no new cases or deaths reported in MDHHS’s Region 7 — which includes 17 northern Michigan counties — for the second day in a week.
Sunday’s low margin of daily deaths reported joins other data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that has shown signs of a downward trend since mid-April.
The CDC updated its tally of COVID-19 deaths by date of occurrence for Michigan last Friday.
According to the data the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state decreased from as much as 808 the week ending on April 11 to 96 the week ending on May 9.
The CDC’s tally differs in that it is listed by date of occurrence after a review of death certificate data, similar to MDHHS’s reconciliation process that gets added to daily tallies on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
The notes on the CDC’s data say that a lag in time between when the death occurred and when the death certificate is completed can cause a delay by one to eight weeks or more.
Counts from MDHHS are by the date deaths are reported by health care providers, medical examiners/coroners and recorded.
Previous data and press releases have indicated counts on Sundays tended to be lower.
