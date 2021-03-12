TRAVERSE CITY — Grace Critchfield got the call as she was on her way to rehearsal for the spring musical.
The Traverse City Central High School senior’s cellphone rang, and a health department official was on the other end of the line. An exposure to COVID-19 and a mandatory quarantine means Critchfield won’t be joining the cast of “The Theory of Relativity” at least until mid next week.
“I was just like, ‘Welp, now I can’t go,’” Critchfield said. “I was pretty frustrated. It’s my senior year, and I feel like I’ve missed so much already.”
Critchfield said this is her first experience being contact traced or quarantined. Several of her friends and classmates have gone through the process as many as three times so far this school year, she said.
“I’m the rare one,” Critchfield said, adding that she is fairly confident when and where she was exposed but declined to say specifically in an effort to protect the infected person’s identity.
Traverse City Area Public Schools officials announced 11 positive school-associated COVID-19 cases related to Central High in the span of three days, seven on Wednesday and two more Thursday and Friday.
Superintendent John VanWagoner said rising cases are a concern across the entire district. Traverse City West Senior High School recently experienced a rash of 14 confirmed cases over a 10-day span.
VanWagoner said the numbers still are relatively low for the 10,000 student population at TCAPS, but he urged students and staff to remain vigilant and continue practicing proper safety protocols such as social distancing and mask wearing.
VanWagoner said the switch to online learning would happen immediately upon such a recommendation from the health department.
“We’re hopeful people are listening,” he said.
Officials from the Health Department of Northwest Michigan released a statement Friday that several COVID-19 outbreaks have recently been reported within the school population, attributing most of those to sporting events and gatherings outside of school.
Lisa Peacock, HDNM health officer, said the cooperation of students, parents, coaches and school staff is needed to “ensure that anyone who has COVID-19 is able to be promptly tested and isolated — if positive — as well as close contacts identified and quarantined.”
“This entire process is imperative in protecting those who remain unvaccinated in our communities,” Peacock said.