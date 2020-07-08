TRAVERSE CITY — Wednesday brought 10 new COVID-19 cases to the northern Lower Michigan region, continually ticking upward the number of those stricken with the worldwide pandemic disease.
Michigan health officials on Wednesday announced 610 new confirmed cases statewide, 10 of which are within the 17-county region that stretches across the tip of the mitt. It amounts to the highest daily number of new cases across Michigan since mid-May, records show.
Statistics provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services show Grand Traverse County gained four new cases on Wednesday, while Leelanau County got two more. Single new cases were announced in Antrim, Cheboygan, Roscommon and Wexford counties.
Health Department of Northwest Michigan officials on Wednesday announced several possible public exposure locations.
First, an out-of-state visitor who tested positive for COVID-19 flew into and out of Traverse City's Cherry Capital Airport on June 30 and July 5, respectively.
Anyone on United Air flight No. 3470 from Chicago to Traverse City on June 30 or on flight No. 3478 back to Chicago is encouraged to monitor for symptoms and contact their own health department for guidance.
Additionally, Dockside Restaurant in Bellaire was tagged as a possible exposure site between 12 and 2 p.m. July 2.
The region's total COVID-19 tally currently stands at 658 confirmed cases and 45 reported deaths.
The counties with the most confirmed cases are Alpena with 111, Otsego with 106, Crawford with 76 and Grand Traverse at 69 confirmed cases.
Michigan now has 67,237 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, along with 6,015 reported deaths.
The United States now has more than 3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly 132,000 reported deaths, according to figures tracked by Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
While the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. hit that mark Wednesday by Johns Hopkins' count, health officials have said that because of inadequate testing and the many mild infections that have gone unreported, the real number is about 10 times higher, or almost 10 percent of the U.S. population.
Testing has been ramped up in the U.S., reaching about 640,000 tests per day on average, an increase from around 518,000 two weeks ago, according to an Associated Press analysis. Newly confirmed infections per day in the U.S. are running at over 50,000, breaking records at practically every turn.
More testing tends to lead to more cases found. But in an alarming indicator, the percentage of tests coming back positive for the virus is on the rise across nearly the entire country, hitting almost 27 percent in Arizona, 19 percent in Florida and 17 percent in South Carolina.
While the U.S. has conducted more tests than any other nation, it ranks in the middle of the pack in testing per capita, behind Russia, Spain and Australia, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Testing alone without adequate contact tracing and quarantine measures won't control the spread of the scourge, according to health experts. But they say delays in testing can lead to more infections by leaving people in the dark as to whether they need to isolate themselves.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
