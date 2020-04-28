TRAVERSE CITY — Another elderly nursing home resident has died from COVID-19, while three additional cases were found across the region.
Officials reported on Tuesday that a woman in her 90s died in a nursing facility in Crawford County, said Jeannine Taylor, spokesperson for Health Department District No. 10. Three additional individual coronavirus cases also were found in Crawford, Otsego and Roscommon counties, according to statistics provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
"While testing is still being expanded and therefore data still being compiled, what we do know is that in many of our counties in northern Michigan we are seeing a slowing of cases which is consistent with the state trends," said Dr. Josh Meyerson, medical director for several district health departments in the region.
He said there are still some new cases being reported in areas that haven’t had many in the past, such as Benzie County.
Benzie County was the last county in the entire Lower Peninsula to report any confirmed COVID-19 cases.
"We also know that as we conduct case investigations and contact tracing, those who have been staying home during this time have far fewer contacts that what we initially saw before the strict social distancing measures were in place," Meyerson said.
The state reported 160 additional deaths on Tuesday, including 40 that occurred days or weeks earlier but were added to the official count after death certificates were matched to confirmed COVID-19 cases. More than 3,500 people have died in Michigan from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
About 1,000 new cases were reported Tuesday, for total of more than 39,000 statewide.
With testing on the rise, the percentage of people found to be infected is dropping. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, said Monday that is a “good sign.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday announced her "MI Safe Start" plan while joined by two of roughly 30 business, health care and other leaders who are advising her on how to safely restart the economy in phases.
The advisers said they split Michigan into eight work regions. Low-, medium- and high-risk sectors will be allowed to reopen in each region based on the pandemic's risk levels: urgent, stabilizing and recovery.
The entire tip of the mitt was included in Michigan Economic Recovery Council Region 6 — also called the Traverse City Region — from Manistee County on Lake Michigan to Alpena County on Lake Huron. The Record-Eagle will report confirmed cases and deaths from that entire designated region from now on.
As of Tuesday, there have been 380 confirmed cases discovered across the region and 30 deaths reported.
MERC Region 6 includes 17 counties: Alpena, Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee, Montmorency, Otsego, Presque Isle, Roscommon and Wexford.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases have been discovered in all 17 counties, but no deaths have been recorded in Antrim, Benzie, Leelanau, Manistee, Montmorency, Presque Isle and Roscommon counties.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
