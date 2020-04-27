TRAVERSE CITY — Another Wexford County resident died from COVID-19, while five additional cases were reported Monday across the region.
Health officials reported the Wexford County coronavirus patient was a woman in her 70s who died Sunday night at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. Hers was the second death from her home county to the pandemic disease, and she is among 25 from northwest Lower Michigan to succumb to COVID-19.
Kevin Hughes, health officer for Health Department District No. 10, said officials have heartfelt sympathies for the family members of the woman who died during the weekend from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
“COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat to our community members and we must all continue to follow all executive orders to help bring this deadly virus to a halt,” Hughes said.
The region’s additional five cases were discovered in Crawford and Wexford counties.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke Monday about Michigan’s coronavirus status and her plan to gradually re-engage the economy, five weeks after first announcing her stay-home order. She said Michiganders by-and-large followed that directive which drove down the number of COVID-19 cases overall, she said.
The governor said projections from the early days of the pandemic showed as many as 220,000 Michigan residents may have required hospitalization at his point without any social-distancing measures. Instead, only about 3,000 currently are hospitalized across the state, Whitmer said.
“You listened. You did the right thing. And I know it has not been easy,” Whitmer said during Monday’s press briefing in Lansing.
That doesn’t mean the Great Lakes state hasn’t been hit hard, she said.
Michigan has the 10th largest population in the United States but ranks third for most COVID-19 deaths, Whitmer said.
That’s why her decisions will be data driven, she said.
Whitmer said she assembled a Michigan Economic Recovery Council and divided it into two advisory groups — one for health care and the other for business. The officials worked to create a series of metrics to help determine when to open what types of businesses in various parts of the state, she said.
Ed Ness, president and chief executive officer for Munson Healthcare, was appointed to the council’s healthcare advisory group.
Whitmer said the economy can’t be re-opened everywhere at the same time because different geographic regions face varying disease progressions and economic circumstances, she said.
Officials said Michigan’s eight zones will be opened in phases based on considerations such as: workforce travel patterns, health care systems capacity and response ability, success in flattening the curve, diagnosis and treatment capacity, ability to track and isolate contacts, and trajectory of cases and deaths.
“There is no on and off switch. We have to think about this as a dial,” Whitmer said.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, said statewide COVID-19 case numbers are continuing to experience an “overall plateau” though there are many additional cases and deaths reported daily. Also, some parts of the state remain at maximum capacity in hospitals, she said.
Michigan officials on Monday reported 92 additional deaths from COVID-19 and 432 more confirmed cases statewide. Deaths surpassed 3,400; cases topped 38,000.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.
Gerry Anderson, co-chairperson of the Michigan Economic Recovery Council and executive chairman for DTE Energy, said officials have worked with public health experts about disease transmission methods and risks in order to develop best practices for businesses once allowed to re-open.
Employees wearing masks will be “ubiquitous” in virtually every workplace in Michigan, Anderson said.
Whitmer said she will announce more details and expected timelines for economic re-openings in coming days.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
