TRAVERSE CITY — Five members of local law enforcement from Michigan State Police, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office and the Traverse City Police Department were joined by close to 30 members of the Traverse City community on the morning of Oct. 5 for the last “Coffee with a Cop” event of the year.
Suzy Cline, who has helped organize these events in multiple counties, said today’s turnout on National Coffee with a Cop Day, is the most they have ever had.
Cline said this event has been happening all over the country, not just in Traverse City.
She said she started these events last year, after being inspired through her work as a volunteer MSP Angel Program, a program that allows individuals suffering from Substance Use Disorder to show up to any MSP post and receive help with their addiction.
The goal of starting “Coffee with a Cop” was to create a dialogue between officers and community members to ask questions about their work, Cline said.
Wednesday was the first “Coffee with a Cop” event that was not held at a restaurant, Community Mental Health Northern Lakes employees said. Instead, the event was held in their new Crisis Welcoming Center.
Pam Blue, CMH Operations Manager for Justice Diversion, Crisis and the Welcoming Center said today’s event was a huge success, from her point of view.
She said she talked to Cline about hosting an event at the new Crisis Welcoming Center, so she and others could build a rapport with the officers, troopers and deputies who drop people off in their care.
The CMH Northern Lakes Crisis Welcoming Center opened in June 2022, and currently operates from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. due to limited staff, Blue said. Starting Oct. 15, she said the center will be open 24 hours a day.
For MSP troopers, Cole Vanderpool and Matt Korzek, the event this morning was equally important to them. Both of them said they have been attending monthly “Coffee with a Cop” meet-ups since the first one last spring.
“They’ve been great, there’s been a lot of community support,” Korzek said.
Vanderpool agreed.
“It’s a nice easy setting where we can get to know people, and just chit chat,” Vanderpool said. “And we get to know each other as people, not just as troopers out on the road.”
Cline said that she plans on starting up “Coffee with a Cop” again in the new year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.