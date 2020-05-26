CMF announces additional grants
MANISTEE — The Community Response Fund announced four additional grants to organizations serving residents in Manistee County.
The grants raise the CRF awards to nearly $17,000. The fund was established by the Manistee County Community Foundation, United Way of Manistee County and the Manistee County Human Services Collaborative Body to support area organizations on the front lines serving those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grants awarded include $839 to the Manistee County Child Advocacy Center, $1,000 to Staircase Youth Services, $2,500 to Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency for the Meals on Wheels program and $2,500 to the Manistee Friendship Society.
More information on the CRF is available at www.manisteefoundation.org.
