Clearing the Record: 01/29/20 Jan 28, 2020 7 hrs ago Because of a reporter's error, the wrong team was given in a story on 3B in the Jan. 28 sport section. Cameron Tarsa plays for the Eagles at Lake Leelanau St. Mary.
