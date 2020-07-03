Because of a reporters error, several corrections are needed in the Record-Eagle’s article July 3 about mail forwarding. The name of Ann Steiner’s husband is Dan and she taught at Bellaire High School for 33 years, substituting from 2005 to 2019.
Clearing the Record:
Andrew Rosenthal
