Because of a reporter's error, articles on Feb. 14 and March 9 misidentified 4Front's planned use for its under-construction administrative center at 305 W. Front St.
Clearing the record
Jordan Travis
City Government Reporter
70, of Traverse City, passed away peacefully at Cherry Hill Haven Assisted Living on Friday, April 3, 2020. She is the mother of Steve Seeburg Jr. She graduated from Traverse City High School. Brenda was a veteran, serving in the United States Marines Corps. She was a former teacher. Please …
