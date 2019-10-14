68, of Interlochen, passed away Oct. 6, 2019. Gail was born Feb. 27, 1951, to Lyle and Irma (Hakala) Lundberg in Pontiac. She is survived by husband, Wilfred Worm Jr.; sons, Kyle Axtell, Dustin Worm, Derrick Dornoff and Paul Nash; and several grandchildren. Her parents; daughter, Andrea Axte…
TRAVERSE CITY [mdash] B. Richard Templeton passed away on Sept. 2, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born in Buffalo, New York and raised in Decatur, Illinois, the only son of B.F. and M.J. Templeton. He was a graduate of Blackburn College (Associate of Arts.), Milliken University (Bachelor of S…
TRAVERSE CITY [mdash] Judith Lynn Ramsdell, M.D., 73, of Traverse City, passed away on Oct. 1, 2019 surrounded by her children and friends. She was born on July 3, 1946, to Margaret Sullivan and Ralph Johnson in Grosse Pointe. After graduating from Dominican High School in 1964, she went on …
