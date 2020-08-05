Because of a reporter’s error, articles in the Aug. 2 and 5 editions of the Record-Eagle incorrectly described what a ballot question Traverse City voters could decide on would authorize. It would allow the city to enter into a lease for its senior center with Grand Traverse County.
Clearing the Record
Jordan Travis
City Government Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
90, of Traverse City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at the Grand Traverse Pavilions Willow Cottage. Barbara was married to the late Richard Barshaw. The family is being cared for by the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
65, died July 27, 2020. Per Art's request there will be no service, cremation has taken place. Art's family would like to thank the Staff at Cherry Hill Haven (cottage 1) for their amazing love and care.
Most Popular
Articles
- Whitmer appearance at 700-plus attendee outdoor ceremony draws criticism
- Case count continues to rise across northern Lower Michigan; 16 found at July 24-25 testing event in Traverse City
- Editorial: There can't be two standards
- Whitmer order leaves small businesses, politicians puzzled
- Sheriff: June hit-and-run spurs pending murder charge
- Chum's Corner consignment store closing
- Dance studio owner leads in Grand Traverse 4th District
- Annual Street Sale heads inside
- NMC Barbecue tradition ends
- Burning Vietnam vet saves wife, pup after gas explosion in camper
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.