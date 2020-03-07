Because of a reporter's error, Michelle Mitchell and Tracy Ingersoll's names were misspelled in a Feb. 23 Northern Living story.
Clearing the Record
Alexa Zoellner
Features writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
ALDEN -- Douglas Mark Fadely, 60, a 46-year resident of Alden, went to be with his Lord at his parents' home in Glenwood, Georgia, on Feb. 29, 2020. Doug was born on June 19, 1959 in Sandusky, Ohio, and was a graduate of Mancelona High School. Doug bravely fought a brain tumor for 43 months …
Most Popular
Articles
- Coronavirus landscape under constant surveillance in northern Michigan
- Grand Traverse County becomes 2nd Amendment sanctuary
- Four arrested in drug house bust
- Bardon's sold; will reopen April 24
- Art Van Furniture stores to close
- Gun found at Traverse City school
- Facility fees adding up for Munson patients
- GT prosecutor considering new charge against former Kingsley principal
- Barbecue joint serves house-made meats, sauces
- Police: Neighbor waves knife, demands money
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.