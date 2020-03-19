Because of a reporter’s error, an article in the March 19 edition of the Record-Eagle about new evidence against state Rep. Larry Inman gave the incorrect first name for former state House of Representatives Speaker Tom Leonard.
Clearing the record
Jordan Travis
City Government Reporter
