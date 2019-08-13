65, husband of Katheryn Carrier, of Traverse City, died Aug. 9, 2019. A complete obituary will be published in a later edition of the Record-Eagle. Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Jonkhoff.
TRAVERSE CITY [mdash] Harvey P. Schroeder peacefully passed away at home Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 while surrounded by loving family; he was 81. Harvey was born to Paul and Alice (Tomke) Schroeder on Sept. 28, 1937 in Bay City. He was the youngest of five children and affectionately known as "b…
