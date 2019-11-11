Because of an editing error, the wrong location was given for the display photographed in C1 of Sunday’s Northern Living section. The Milliken World War II display resides in the Michigan Heroes Museum in Frankenmuth.
65, of Kingsley, died Nov. 3, 2019. He was the father of Adam (Michelle); grandfather of Grant and Aliza; and son of Priscilla. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond; and brother, Danny. Gary retired from the Traverse City Schools. Private burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Traver…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.