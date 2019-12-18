99, formerly of Traverse City, passed away peacefully in Willmar, Minnesota, Dec. 12, 2019. He was born April 6, 1920 in Middleton, Ohio. He retired from the NCR Corporation in 1979. He married Mary Heins in 1948. Orval was an active member of Central United Methodist Church, Score and Golde…
FRANKFORT [mdash] Helen M. (Loibl) Settle Morgan, of Frankfort, passed away Dec. 13, 2019 at the Maples Medical Care. She was born Oct. 17, 1919. Helen married William A. Settle on Jan. 24, 1937; they had eight children, William Jr., who died in 1938, Helen, Judith, Charles, Kay, William, Be…
