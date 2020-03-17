Because of incorrect information, the community resource listed on page A2 of the March 17 paper needs a correction. Central United Methodist Church is helping provide breakfast and lunch from 7:30-8 a.m. daily at Safe Harbor. This is available for people who are camping. The church is closed until further notice.
Clearing the record
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
