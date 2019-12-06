passed away Dec. 3, 2019. A funeral service honoring Bob will take place Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, at the Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home. Bob's final resting place will be at the Grand Traverse Memorial Gardens.
85, of Traverse City, died Nov. 28, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at St. Patrick's Church. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. An obituary will be in the Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 edition of the Record-Eagle. Please visit ww…
