Because of a reporter’s error, an article in the Tuesday edition of the Record-Eagle about Traverse City’s planned water and sewer projects misspelled the name of Hubbell, Roth & Clark, the firm helping the city with the plans.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 45 kt from the west and highest waves around 14 feet. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches by daybreak Saturday. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will cause whiteout conditions at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&
City Government Reporter
