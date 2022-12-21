Because of a reporter’s error, a name was misspelled on page 4A of the Saturday, Dec. 17 edition of the Record-Eagle. David Curtiss of Traverse City wrote the letter “Phantom force?”
Because of a photographer’s error, a caption on the front page of the Saturday, Dec 17, edition of the Record-Eagle had incorrect information on the Festival of Trains dates.
The festival will be open on Saturday, Dec 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.