Because of a reporter's error, a story that appeared on page 1A of Saturday's edition of the Record-Eagle requires clarification. Derek Melot, of the Michigan Association of Counties, said the MCMCFC directed a Record-Eagle reporter to the Healthcare Association of Michigan, which was "looking into" the number of deficiencies found at Michigan's 34 county-owned nursing facilities during recent inspections.
