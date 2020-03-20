Because of a reporter’s error, a listing in Friday’s Nightlife needs to be corrected. Taproot Cider House, at 300 E. Front St. is open for curbside service 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m every day, except Sundays and Tuesdays. Online ordering only, toasttab.com/taprootciderhouse.
Clearing the record: 03/21/20
