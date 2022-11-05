Because of an editor's error, the following letter to the editor on Page A5 Saturday contained a misplaced contraction that garbled the meaning of the first sentence. The corrected letter appears below:
Check the facts for yourself
Do not be the fool they assume you are: Michigan Proposal 3 does absolutely nothing to change parental rights. The rights parents had last year and today will still be in place after Proposal 3 passes. An anti-choice, anti-Proposal 3 media machine realized they could gain more support if they promoted that it eliminates parental rights. That is false. Read the actual language at Michigan.gov — not the “interpreted” versions in anti-Proposal 3 media. I am a pro-life and pro-choice person who can read.
Lyn Dolson Pugh
Traverse City
