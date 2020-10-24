Because of a reporters error, a correction is needed in the Record-Eagle’s Friday, Oct. 24 article on Page 1C from the high school football game between Elk Rapids at Kalkaska. In the second paragraph of the story, it did not state the losing team was Kalkaska.
Clearing the record 10/25/20
Tags
Andrew Rosenthal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
TRAVERSE CITY [mdash] On Oct. 11, 2020, Connie Lee (Randall-Bush-Geiger) Wennersten made her last "road trip" to her creator at age 77 after a long battle with COPD and other related maladies. She was born in Traverse City on Dec. 10, 1942 to parents Joe Randall and Leota Hazel (Chupp-Lachni…
Most Popular
Articles
- Cass Road floods, property owners steamed
- Kalkaska County leaders may call for Gov. Whitmer's impeachment
- Central High School shut down for 2 days after positive COVID-19 case
- National Guard halts testing events statewide after soldiers infected with COVID-19
- Flooding halts drivers; rain to continue
- Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Grand Traverse, Roscommon counties
- Family, pet rabbits safe after house fire in Garfield Township
- Controversy over Kingsley board member's candidacy
- Wineries sue Peninsula Township
- Second positive COVID-19 case in 4 days at Central High School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.