Because of a reporter's error, some Northwestern Michigan College employees were omitted from the Business Memoranda on page 2B of the May 24 Record-Eagle. Staff members Patty Cron-Huhta, Mike Skarupinski, Jim Morse and Dean Haselton received the Team Excellence Award alongside Great Lakes Culinary Institute Director Les Eckert.
Clearing the Record: 05/26/2023
