Cherry Festival is just a few weeks away and the summer season arrives with many hoping for a more normal experience this year.
At Munson Medical Center and other health system hospitals, a “normal” summer still means patient numbers peak in our Emergency Departments and Urgent Care services.
We all know that health emergencies happen unexpectedly and can turn a sunny day into a storm of need in a few short minutes. To ensure that everyone receives the right care at the right place and has the best care experience, it is important to understand when to go to an emergency room and when to seek urgent care or primary care from your local provider.
Here is a short synopsis of where one should seek care.
The Emergency Department is available 24/7 for those experiencing life-threatening conditions that may require medical, surgical or psychiatric care. Chest or left arm pain, an onset of confusion, coughing or vomiting blood, loss of consciousness, traumatic injuries, shortness of breath, severe burns, severe pain, stroke symptoms such as slurred speech, double vision or weakness on one side of the body, and seizures are among the conditions that should lead one to the Emergency Department.
For non-life-threatening care, start first with your primary care provider. Many providers now offer some same-day appointments and on-call weekend hours. In addition, some providers also are now set up for virtual visits with their patients, even if you are out of the area. Your primary care provider can treat allergies, allergic reactions, cold and flu symptoms, mild fevers, sprains, aches, some fractures, help with managing symptoms of chronic health conditions, and much more.
For those who have not yet found a primary care provider, I encourage you to contact Munson Healthcare’s ‘Find a Doctor’ representative at 231-935-5886 or email FindADoctor@mhc.net.
Urgent Care is available for those same minor health challenges when a primary care provider is unavailable. Providers at Urgent Care can help with allergic reactions, asthma symptoms that are not responding to medicine, cuts that do not involve much blood but need stitches, earaches, fevers, minor fractures, moderate to severe sore throats and cough, sprains, strains and much more.
Tourists and others might be encouraged to know that Munson Healthcare now also offers virtual Urgent Care that allows for a simple, secure visit. All that is needed is a strong Wi-Fi or cellular connection, a smartphone, or a laptop with a camera and a quiet location. Some conditions treatable via a virtual visit are abrasions, allergies, cold, cough, diarrhea, flu, insect bites, sore throat, sprains and strains, sinus infections, and more.
To find out if virtual Urgent Care is an option for you, call 231-935-4995.
We all understand that summer is a great time to enjoy the opportunities and beauty found outdoors in northern Michigan. Should the need arise for medical care, Munson Medical Center and Munson Healthcare providers stand ready to help.
More information about the services available at Munson Medical Center can be found at munsonhealthcare.org/mmc.
