TRAVERSE CITY — The Flapjack Shack restaurant may be flipped to make room for a Chick-Fil-A.
"We're still doing well there, and had no intentions of selling, but we were approached and convinced it could be a win-win," said Flapjack Shack owner Jeff Lobdell.
Lobdell, president and founder of Restaurant Partners Management, LLC, has agreed to sell the property to Chick-Fil-A, a rapidly growing national chain based in Atlanta that has more than 2,400 locations. The transaction is contingent on governmental approval of a zoning change that would allow a drive-thru.
Even if it proceeds, the deal doesn't necessarily mean the Flapjack Shack would close.
"We have an agreement with them to lease the place for two years, so we've got some time to look," Lobdell said, for a new location for Flapjack Shack. "I'm not a person that likes to sell restaurants. I like to buy them. But in this instance, it kind of made sense where you have a very popular brand, there are very few spots for them to build, it could be a win for them to come to the area, a win for us to relocate, hopefully, in that same corridor."
Chick-Fil-A plans to request the zoning change at the September 11 meeting of the Garfield Township Planning Commission.
"Currently the property they're interested in is the Flapjack Shack," said Garfield Township Planning Director John Sych. "Most likely ... they'll set a public hearing, probably for Oct. 9. There's concern about how much traffic a drive-thru could create."
Chick-Fil-A's growth has been fueled by widespread enthusiasm for its menu. The chain, which launched in 1946, has been hailed as a workplace because it doesn't open on Sundays in order to give employees a chance to rest and worship.
But the chain has weathered some criticism since 2011, when reports came to light that it donated millions of dollars to support anti-gay rights organization. Chick-Fil-A owner Dan Cathy in 2012 made public statements denouncing same-sex marriage.
Sales continue to rise for the chain. The company website lists seven locations in Michigan, including three in Grand Rapids.
Lobdell's Restaurant Partners Management owns 15 restaurants in and around Grand Rapids and five in the Traverse City area.
Lobdell purchased the Flapjack Shack after it was closed by the previous owners in 2011. He considered rebranding it as an Omelette Shoppe. Lobdell and business partner Scott Parkhurst own four Omelette Shoppes, two in Traverse City and two in Grand Rapids, operated by Omelette Partner, Inc. But they decided to retain the Flapjack Shack name.
The location has done well, said Lobdell, but isn't ideal.
"It is a very large piece of property for a breakfast/lunch restaurant," he said.
The building isn't as efficient as newer structures, he said, and has inherent maintenance and utility costs. So when Chick-Fil-A walked in with an offer to buy the property, he took notice.
"We would make enough in the transaction to certainly consider reopening a new place and serving the community on the south side of town," said Lobdell.
Flapjack Shack employs 20 or 30 staff in winter, up to 45 in summer. If the sale proceeds and Flapjack Shack is displaced in summer 2021, workers won't be idled, Lobdell said.
"If we're able to find a spot to relocate, we would bring everybody over that way. I don't anticipate anybody losing their job over this."
And he welcomes Chick-Fil-A to northern Michigan.
"I think a lot of the community wants them in the market," said Lobdell. "And we could potentially find a new home (for Flapjack Shack) that's a little more cost effective."
