CHEBOYGAN — Deputies are looking for a man who is a suspect in an attempted homicide at an Inverness Township home.
A statement from Cheboygan County Sheriff Dale Clarmont identified the suspect as the 54-year-old David Roger Jullette ll, who is driving a red 2014 Buick Regal with a plate number of 1LSE10.
Jullette is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, approximately 265 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black sweat pants and muck boots, according to the statement.
Jullette left the Inverness Township home at 2 a.m. before deputies arrived, the statement said, but no information on the crime was provided.
Clarmont called it a family matter, and said he had "no information" that the public is in danger.
