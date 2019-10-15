TRAVERSE CITY — A man accused of pinning down and sexually assaulting his girlfriend, wrapping an electrical cord around her neck and leaving her bruised and bleeding now faces a torture charge.
David James McQueer, 46, sat in Judge Michael Stepka’s courtroom Tuesday wearing an orange jail uniform and chains to hear, alongside the rest of the gallery, testimony from his accuser.
During an hour of testimony, the women said that she’d gone to McQueer’s Welch Court home to stay overnight on July 6.
An argument erupted about 30 minutes after she walked in — she said McQueer was angry she only brought a day’s worth of clothes when he’d suggested she bring four. She said McQueer then dumped out her purse and took some painkillers left over from a recent foot surgery. She stood to put her things back.
“I think that’s when he started slamming my head against the wall,” she said to the courtroom.
The woman said she fell to the floor then, and McQueer kicked her in the face, stomach, arms and legs before wrapping the cord from an electric blanket around her neck.
She said that's when he threw her onto the bed and yanked her jeans down.
“I started kicking him. That’s when he turned me over,” she said. “He said, ‘You’re going to love this.’”
The woman said McQueer then threw her to the ground and levied kicks to her ribs. Records state McQueer also forced the woman to watch him tie a noose and threaten to hang himself, and that he hid her phone to prevent any calls for help.
“I remember saying, ‘Why are you hurting me?’” she said.
The woman was later treated at Munson Medical Center for rectal trauma, according to 86th District Court documents, as well as facial swelling and bruising and marks on her neck.
McQueer is charged as a fourth-time habitual offender — a classification raises sentencing ceilings in the case of repeated convictions.
Local court records list seven past domestic violence convictions for McQueer from 2000 to 2018. Many of those convictions were reduced charges offered in plea deals.
He’s still paying fines imposed in a 2018 second-offense domestic violence conviction.
If convicted, the habitual offender enhancement could net McQueer a life sentence.
McQueer was initially charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct causing injury, assault with intent to do bodily harm, third-offense domestic violence and interfering with an electronic device causing injury.
The torture charge — a felony — was a new addition Tuesday at the request of Prosecutor Kyle Attwood.
“It certainly sounds brutal, inhumane and sadistic,” Stepka said before binding the case over to 13th Circuit Court. “The way this was carried out — in a cold, calculated fashion — was, I can infer, intended to cause severe mental pain or suffering.”
Janet Mistele, McQueer’s attorney, expressed frustration at the last-minute addition.
“It’s always when at the last moment a prosecutor tells you they’re going to seek to add a charge. There’s been no new evidence that’s been brought forward,” she said. “It gives no time for the defense attorney to collect her thoughts and best represent her client and prepare for the added charge."
Mistele added that she found the day’s testimony “less than truthful in many respects.”
She declined to elaborate on her comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.