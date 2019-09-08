Facing too much of a good thing within its ranks, GMC has done a complete turnaround with its new Sierra in an attempt to distance itself from the company’s popular Silverado. And it may be just the ticket.
Aside from new sheet metal, the Sierra adds an innovative multi-function tailgate and an available carbon fiber bed in place of steel or aluminum.
Pros: Powerful engines, stretch-out cabin, touch screen improvements
Cons: Dated instrument cluster, interior is just okay, upper trim levels pricey
The new Sierra has a commanding presence at all four corners with C-shaped headlights surrounding a massive grille. Side panels are straight lined for the most part with towering wheel wells that expose 18, 20 or 22-inch rubber plus nearly a foot of open air leading to curved moldings.
Four engines choices are available in six trim levels starting at $29,600 to the mid $60s for the fully optioned Denali trim. All have available four wheel drive. The base is a work truck with minimal equipment and regular cab; SLE adds a few features; Elevation offers a dressed up interior with double cab; AT4 is geared for off-road and the Denali features upscale luxury.
Bed sizes range from standard (6’ 7”) or extended (8’); double cabs contain the standard bed and crew cabs have standard size or short bed (5’9”).
Our test truck, the AT4, was right at home off-roading along Florida’s Gulf Coast. While the terrain lacked substantial elevation, there were areas to test its aptitude for climbing, traveling through sand and mud, hovering around boulders and testing grip of its all-terrain tires.
Its two-speed transfer case, skid plates and two-inch suspension lift made hill climbing and descending simple using its selectable traction control system. There was no hint of slippage or lack of power from its 6.2-liter V8.
Other available engines include a 4.3-liter V6; 2.7-liter four cylinder; 5.3-liter V8 and the larger V8 with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
While the exterior has been restyled, the Sierra’s Denali interior retains its roominess with comfortable seating and a large rear compartment. It has discontinued its adjustable pedals and shoulder belts however and ranks third in luxury appointments compared with Ram 1500 Limited and Ford F150 Limited.
Where the Sierra outshines all rivals though is with the versatility of its tailgate. Basically two tailgates in one, the Multi-Pro’s design serves to extend the inner gate to lock in longer items such as plywood sheets. An inner panel can be unlatched creating a four-foot wide step rated for 375 pounds and a hand grab can be folded outward for added stability.
A work surface is also built in with a 120-volt outlet and a Kicker sound system belts out 100 watts of sound suitable for tailgating. Audio equipment is weather protected by a custom baffle as is the systems wiring harness.
Sierra’s innovative design sets it apart from the Silverado as a truck although mechanically they remain near twins.
