Not sure if it was COVID related, but the BMW M440i took a year off and has returned for 2022. Its Gran Coupe conjures up a conundrum of sorts merging a liftgate with a four-door sedan and coupe-like roofline. It’s so BMW.
While it sounds more complex, the Gran Coupe borrows from sibling 3 series for its sedan bones and tacks on a 4 series coupe design. What has not changed is a performance package that includes two turbo engines with power boost.
The 430i model has a 2.0-liter four cylinder that develops 255 horsepower with rear wheel drive only and an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Our test car, the M440i was fitted with a 3.0-liter inline-six that makes 382 ponies. Standard fare is all-wheel drive with a mild 48-volt hybrid setup that diminishes turbo lag. In our independent testing, the Gran Coupe reached 60 miles per hour in a flat four seconds.
While no manual gearbox is offered, the eight-speed sport automatic shifts quickly, near dual clutch speed with paddle shifters or pedal pressure. Our set of wheels stickered near $70,000.
The body is longer than the 3 Series giving back seat passengers room to stretch. From the moment you seatbelt in and fire up the powerplant, the exhaust note is throaty and lets you know power is just beginning.
The 4 Series takes on three body styles — a convertible, coupe or Gran Coupe — a sport luxury car without the familiar twin-kidney grille. Instead, we think the wide and vertical replacement resembles a Bugatti Chiron grille times two. Takes some getting used to.
Interior touches are abundant with 10.3-inch infotainment display for navigation — one of the best systems we’ve encountered with accurate voice activation. A larger digital gauge display is functional for engine vitals.
Our test car was draped in Cognac Vernasca (tan) leather for a posh look and feel. While automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and blind spot monitoring are standard, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and other driver assist features fall into the optional column.
The liftgate has grown taller this year by two inches giving rear seat occupants more headroom. And rear cargo has increased from the coupe’s 12 to 16 cubic feet. The Gran Coupe is mostly a carryover from last year.
We found drilling down is required to accomplish basic navigation and climate controls. Earlier models of the M440i we reviewed included 14 power seat adjustments with lumbar support and side bolstering.
Oddly, our tester this year arrived with no power seats or lumbar support. We expected more at this price point.
We continued to be impressed with its driving dynamics. On the road, the Bimmer hugged the pavement with its adaptive suspension, M Sport differential and sport brakes. Precision steering is mostly a point and shoot drill although we would have liked more feedback during powered maneuvers.
Overall, the ride is compliant and will satisfy all but track enthusiasts who may opt for Mercedes AMG or Audi Quattro.
The M440i warranty compares with rivals and its 3-year/36,000-mile complimentary maintenance plan exceeds the competition.
What was reviewed:
2022 BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupe
Engine: 3.0-liter inline six, turbo - 382 hp
EPA rated mileage: 22 city, 29 highway, 25 combined
Assembled: Munich, Germany. U.S./Canadian parts - 0 percent; major source of foreign parts - Germany - 48 percent; country of origin, engine and transmission - Germany.
Crash Test Ratings: Neither the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) nor the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) had rated the BMW M440i as of this writing.
Warranty: 4 year/50,000-mile bumper to bumper warranty, 3 year/36,000-mile scheduled maintenance.
