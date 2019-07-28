Pony cars have come a long way since their 1960s arrival and one constant has been the rivalry between top contenders.
It seems the biggest race with domestic muscle cars is who can cram the most horsepower under the hood between Challenger Hellcat, Mustang Shelby GT and Chevy Camaro ZL1.
With pricey mega-horsepower turbo charged V8s the norm there is good news. Without spending major coin you can have a piece of history with a variety of engine choices in the 2019 Chevy Camaro.
Pros: Powerful engines, restyled sheet metal, updated infotainment
Cons: Poor visibility, little cargo space, front seats need more support
Camaro is available in four trim levels (LS, LT, SS and ZL1) with base prices ranging from $25,000 to $62,000. Engine choices include a turbo four cylinder, V6, 6.2 liter V8 on the Super Sport and a turbocharged V8 producing 650 horsepower for the mind-blowing ZL1.
Our test car for the week was the SS model powered by the same engine as the ZL1 minus the turbocharger and mated with a new 10-speed automatic transmission. With 455 horsepower, the ride was exhilarating with throw you back in the seat acceleration and a throaty exhaust note.
We found the 10 speed has some unique features. It seamlessly moves through the first five or so gears for casual city driving. Just a little pedal in sport or track mode starts the downshifting and half way down there is some serious power being sent to rear mounted 20-inch summer tires.
There is more power if you punch it but don’t be surprised when you let up and the gear holds with exhaust crackling. Carried over from the ZL1, the feature is said to prevent unrestricted upshifts and downshifts during enthusiastic driving conditions.
In our independent testing, the SS reached 60 miles per hour in 4.8 seconds. The outgoing eight-speed transmission is still available with four and six cylinder trim levels.
The SS also stands out with new fascia front and rear that some observers say goes too far. It is noticeable compared with other trim levels and includes re-designed headlights recessed into a much larger grille with jutting molds on either side. Rear tail lamps have also been tweaked to a more classic look.
Inside the Camaro is a nice place to be once you are firmly in place although getting there requires some maneuvering. Front legroom is ample but our convertible trunk was tiny at 7.3 cubic feet. To the dismay of many garage owners, the new Camaro has discontinued home link transmitters.
An updated infotainment system is standard with a seven-inch touch screen as is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. A performance data and video recorder is optional, as is a Bose audio system.
Safety gear includes forward collision alert, blind spot monitors with rear cross traffic alert and rear parking sensors.
Camaro’s refinements have thrust it into true sports car status this year as it inches toward Ford’s top-selling Mustang. Drive them both along with the Challenger before making your deal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.