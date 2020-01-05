There’s just a handful of full size luxury sedans out there that fit the “I’ve arrived” category. Whether self-made, family bucks or inheritance from Aunt Millie, the Audi A8 L is near the top of the list with elegant styling, gracious interiors and acceptable performance.
Now in its fourth generation from a 1994 debut, the sedan boasts an all-aluminum chassis developed in partnership with Alcoa and dubbed Audi Space Frame.
Pros: Stately design, high-tech features, massaging seats all around
Cons: Fussy infotainment, pricey options, limited cargo space, child seat difficult to secure
Our tester for the week was equipped with a turbocharged V6 engine mated with a smooth- shifting eight speed transmission and a unique mild hybrid 48-volt system. It works with a belt-driven alternator connected to the crankshaft that charges a lithium-ion battery.
The system allows no-engine coasting at highways speeds for around 40 seconds before seamlessly restarting the belt drive. Brake pedal regeneration is also applied to the charging process. The hybrid serves as the car’s primary electrical system powering high tech features and infotainment services.
A turbo V6 is the only engine available on the A8. While it won’t win any speed contest, it did score a zero-to-60 time of 5.7 seconds in our independent testing. And its active suspension system adds a new dimension of versatility from soft riding Comfort mode to Auto and Dynamic selections for a sportier feel.
The Audi handles exceedingly well on the road although we did notice some hesitation on startup. Steering is precise and braking punctual with little fade on repeated power runs.
In addition, a new Lift mode can sense an impending side collision and, within a half second, raise the impacted side more than three inches to an impact zone for added cabin safety. Pretty cool.
The L is short for longer wheelbase. It affords rear seat passengers a generous amount of legroom, eight inches more than the A6 and more than 14 inches longer.
Here’s something to chew on.
If you fork over the coin for this sedan you may want to consider adding an occasional driver to fully enjoy all this car has to offer from the limo-like massaging rear seats, 16-inch entertainment screen and large remote to control your world.
The image is sheer elegance inside with solid wood trim that gives way to powered vents across the upper dashboard. You will be treated with the evening multi-color light show surrounding the cabin.
Two large touch screens rest atop the center console that is void of most buttons. Instead, climate, entertainment and navigation controls are by touch.
This is where you will want to spend serious time with a knowledgeable person to get a grip on all the A8 has to offer.
Base price for the delivered A8 is $84,795. Our test car added nearly $20,000 for Executive, First Edition, Rear Seat, Comfort and Driver Assistance packages to pamper and protect you and your investment.
Check out the A8 and the few rivals in this segment including the Mercedes S-Class, Lexus LS, BMW 7 Series, Cadillac CT6 and Jaguar XJ.
