Great Lakes Hotel Supply hired Derrick Gage as account executive. Gage will represent the northern Michigan territory in this newly-created position. He will be responsible for new business development and existing client relations for the 86-year-old food service equipment dealership based in Southfield. Gage studied business management at Western Michigan University. He worked as an executive chef and general manager in the area food industry before working at Grand Bay Marine for five years.
United Way of Northwest Michigan announced four new board members who will serve a three-year term beginning on Jan. 1. The new board members are Yvonne McCool, supervisor of early childhood services at Traverse Bay Intermediate School District; Kevin Stein from United Auto Workers Local 2403; Cat Muncey, owner/creative director at Novum Productions; and Adam Maas, commercial risk manager at Korthase Flinn Insurance & Financial Services.
