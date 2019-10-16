The Michigan Education Association-Retired elected Traverse City’s Kay Walker as president. Her three-year term began Sept. 1. Walker spent more than 28 years teaching in Traverse City Area Public Schools, primarily in English and public speaking. Walker also taught Upward Bound at Northwestern Michigan College. She was recognized at an Outstanding Educator by the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce and was finalist for Michigan Teacher of the Year. She was the president of the Grand Traverse Bay Area MEA-Retired for four years. MEA-Retired is an MEA affiliate comprised of more than 37,000 fully-paid current and retired public school employees.
The Economic Development Foundation has named Kelly Schramski as its newest loan officer. Schramski will cover northern Michigan and the Lansing area. She has more than 10 years of banking, lending and business development experience. Schramski was the assistant vice president of commercial lending at Independent Bank and a commercial loan administrator for TBA Credit Union. She has a marketing degree from Michigan State University.
The Park Place Hotel and Conference Center named Mark Fischer as Director of Sales and Marketing. He has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Fischer will be responsible for leading the development and execution of strategic sales and marketing plans. Fischer most recently was Director of Hotel Operations for Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. He previoiusly worked as General Manager at Days Inn, Holiday Inn, and Sugar Loaf Resort. The Park Place Hotel is owned and operated by Regency Hotel Management of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
4Front Credit Union announced the appointment of Karl Pagel as vice president of finance. Pagel, who has experience in the banking and financial compliance industry, joins 4Front Credit Union from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in North Carolina. In his new position, Pagel will lead development and implementation of financial and accounting planning, expanding corporate assets and improve efficiency.
Tim Cerny took over the chief executive officer position at Safety Net Inc. effective Oct. 1. Cerny succeeds co-founders Kevin Bozung and Beth Holmes-Bozung, who will remain as directors. Cerny most recently was the president of AHSA, a managed service provider of healthcare workforce in Traverse City. Cerny started his career with TEKsystems, including a 10-year stint as the executive vice president of Canadian operations.
