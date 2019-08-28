Rotary Charities appointed Benjamin Marentette to serve a one-year term on its board of directors. Marentette was appointed by Traverse City Noon Rotary Club President Homer Nye. Marentette has served as the city clerk in Traverse City since September of 2011. He has a bachelor’s degree in organizational development and a master of business administration with a concentration in finance and leadership. Marentette completed the Senior Executives in State and Local Government program at Harvard University’s Kennedy School in 2017.
Dr. Jennifer G. Emmons, a specialist in cardiology and echocardiology, has joined Munson Medical Center. Emmons is part of a team of 21 cardiologists at Traverse Heart & Vascular. She will see patients at both the Traverse City and Grayling locations. Emmons is accepting new patients and can be reached at (231) 935-5800 or 800-637-4033. Emmons graduated from the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed an internal medicine residency and cardiology fellowship at McLaren Mccomb in Mt. Clemens. She is board certified in internal medicine and echocardiography and board eligible in cardiology.
Amanda Jorgenson has joined State Savings Bank as a customer relationship manager in the Traverse City office. Jorgenson has 13 years of banking experience. Her most recent position was as a relationship banker.
Munson Medical Center has added Dr. Leah C. Davis as a board-certified specialist in diagnostic radiology. Davis practices with Grand Traverse Radiologists, PC. She also will perform diagnostic radiology for other hospitals in the Munson Healthcare system. Davis is a graduate of the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine. Davis completed a residency in diagnostic radiology at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital/Michigan State University and a fellowship in musculoskeletal radiology at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit.
