Grants for rural industry
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is offering grants supporting land-based industries and infrastructure that benefit rural communities.
The Rural Development Fund grants could be awarded for projects dealing with industrial expansion and training of workers in land-based industries. Infrastructure projects that draw funding could involve energy, transportation, housing, communications, water and wastewater.
Land-based industries include food and agriculture; forestry; mining; oil and gas production; and tourism.
The proposals will be evaluated through a competitive process. A total of $1.4 million will be distributed, with individual grants totaling no more than $100,000.
Applications must be received by Oct. 29. Information is available online.
Court: Startup may collect LinkedIn data
SAN FRANCISCO — A federal appeals court has affirmed the right of a startup company to collect information from people's public profiles on networking service LinkedIn.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco upheld a previous ruling Monday siding with hiQ Labs, a San Francisco company that analyzes workforce data scraped from profiles.
LinkedIn invoked a federal anti-hacking law in telling hiQ to stop. It also installed technical blocks to prevent hiQ from accessing otherwise publicly available information on LinkedIn users. A 2017 ruling ordered LinkedIn to stop blocking the startup. LinkedIn appealed.
LinkedIn, which is owned by Microsoft Corp., said it is disappointed in the decision and evaluating options for an appeal. HiQ did not immediately respond for a message for comment Monday.
Orin Kerr, a law professor at the University of California, Berkeley called the ruling a "major decision for the open internet."
"It doesn't establish that scraping websites is completely legal, but it goes a long way toward establishing that it's not a federal crime," he said. The decision, he added, means that, while a hacker could be arrested for breaking into a website, a person "can't be arrested and prosecuted just for visiting it."
