Online cake ordering starting at Meijer
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer announced a new online custom cake ordering system.
The retailer’s online cake ordering process takes just four steps, according to a release. The process begins with choosing a store at meijer.com; selecting a cake style; designing the cake with custom size, flavor, color and message; and then picking up and pay in-store when the cake is ready in 2-4 days.
Customers can explore the new online ordering tool at meijer.com/CustomCakes.
Mastercard recognizes bank
GRAND RAPIDS — Mastercard recognized Independent Bank with an Innovation Award at its annual Community Institution Segment Awards. It is the third consecutive year Independent Bank was recognized, according to a release.
Independent Bank earned the Innovation Award for the launch of its new online and mobile banking platform, ONE Wallet.
HUD awards state organizations
LANSING — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $2,196,561 to organizations in Michigan and $47.4 million nationally under its Fair Housing Initiatives Program. The grants are to “120 national and local fair housing organizations working to address violations of the Fair Housing Act and helping to end discrimination in housing,” according to the release.
The grants for fiscal year 2021 are for Private Enforcement Initiative ($34,556,620), Education and Outreach Initiative ($10,747,218) and Fair Housing Organizations Initiative ($2,156,183).
Among the grants in the state were the Fair Housing Center of West Michigan.
Housing discrimination complaints can be made to HUD by phone (800) 669-9777 or email (hud.gov/fairhousing).