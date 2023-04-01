Registration closing
GRAND RAPIDS — The entry registration window for the 17th annual Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition closes April 21.
Samples must arrive at a designated collection point no later than the end of business on May 5. Visit glintcap.org/shipping for more information.
GLINTCAP is still accepting judge applications. There are also volunteer opportunities available at glintcap.org/volunteer. Email eric@ciderguide.com with any questions.
$1B in grants available
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday it is accepting applications for $1 billion in grants “to help agricultural producers and rural small businesses invest in renewable energy systems and make energy-efficiency improvements,” according to a release.
The $1 billion in grants is available under the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP). Eligible applicants include rural small businesses and agricultural producers.
Grant competitions will be held quarterly through Sept. 30, 2024. Funding will include the creation of the first underutilized technology fund within REAP and include $144.5 million in dedicated funding.
The USDA will set aside at least 20% of the available funds until June 30 each year for grant requests of $20,000 or less, the release added.
For more information, see page 19239 of the March 31 Federal Register at https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2023-03-31/pdf/2023-06376.pdf.
Pending home sales rise
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Pending home sales in the United States rose 0.8% in February, the third consecutive month of increases. Contract signings increased in three of the four U.S. regions (Midwest, Northeast and South), according to the release from the National Association of Realtors.
“After nearly a year, the housing sector’s contraction is coming to an end,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in the release. “Existing-home sales, pending contracts and new-home construction pending contracts have turned the corner and climbed for the past three months.”
