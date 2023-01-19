Wienermobile makes visit to area
TRAVERSE CITY — The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is in the Traverse City area through Jan. 22, according to an email from the company.
The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels is piloted by Sizzlin’ Shelby (Lewis) with Queso Dog Keila as co-pilot, according to the email. The Wienermobile is scheduled to be at Tom’s Food Market on West Bay (13940 S. West Bay Shore Drive) from noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 19 and at Tom’s 14th Street (1201 S. Division St.) from noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 20.
The schedule is subject to change. Visit https://www.oscarmayer.com/wienermobile for changes. The company is also looking for the “next class of Wienermobile drivers” who can submit an application by Jan. 31.
Construction event tickets still available
TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets are still available for the Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan’s annual Awards of Excellence in Construction event Jan. 26 at the Traverse City Golf and Country Club.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a reception. Dinner and an awards ceremony “to celebrate the amazing projects and companies” will follow, according to a release.
One member per Builders Exchange company is free. Guests are $75 each. RSVP to amanda@bxtvc.com or visit https://bxtvc.com/shop/ to purchase tickets. The last event sold out and space is limited.
Credit union announces charity partners
LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union employees selected the 2023 charity partners.
Employees plan to support New Day Foundation for Families in Rochester Hills (first quarter of 2023), Allen Neighborhood Center in Lansing (second quarter), The Davies Project in Lansing (third quarter) and The Women’s Resource Center in Traverse City (fourth quarter). Funds will be collected through quarterly volunteering and fundraising.
Capital Area United Way, the credit union’s ongoing charity partner, receives donations from the bank’s dress down days as well as an annual payroll deduction campaign.
USDA supports meat processing
EAST LANSING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development recently announced $1.5 million to increase the meat processing capacity in Michigan. Funds are given through the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program.
Michigan Turkey Producers plans to use the $1,531,204 grant to upgrade a hot water system, wastewater treatment facilities and refrigerated trailers at its plant in Grand Rapids, according to a release. The grant allows for expansion, and the plant can double its processing capacity to 10 million turkeys annually, according to the release.
