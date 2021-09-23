MET launches new campaign
LANSING — The Michigan Education Trust has a new campaign to help families prepare for their higher education future, according to a release.
The campaign runs in September during College Savings Month.
Administered by the Michigan Department of Treasury, the MET is a prepaid education savings program “that lets users pay today’s prices for future education costs,” according to a release.
There are three types of MET plans: full benefits, limited benefits and the community college plan. Families can purchase one plan or blend the different options.
MET benefits can be used for postsecondary education at universities, colleges and technical schools and include both Michigan and out-of-state public and private institutions. Benefits “may also be transferred to other eligible family members and are refundable if the student does not attend college,” according to a release.
MET is hosting September webinars about the Section 529 savings program. The current enrollment period ends Sept. 30 and reopens in December.
More information about MET is available at SETwithMET.com, by calling 800-MET-4-KID or emailing treasMET@Michigan.gov.
Job scams rose during pandemic
GRAND RAPIDS — A Better Business Bureau study found job scams were on the rise during the pandemic and could continue to increase with the end of federal unemployment benefits, according to a release.
The BBB Serving Western Michigan warns job seekers “to verify employment offers to avoid illegal jobs, identity theft and fake checks,” according to the release.
The 2020 BBB Employment Scams Report found job scams “to be the riskiest of all the scams they tracked in 2018 and 2019” and the problem worsened in 2020, according to a release. The report found people ages 25-34 were the most victimized and the average financial loss was $1,000 per victim.
The complete study is available at https://bbb.org/local/0734/scamstudies/jobscams/jobscamsfullstudy.
Those who believe they are the victim of a jobs scam can report it to the BBB (BBB.org/scamtracker), Federal Trade Commission (eportfraud.ftc.gov or 877-FTC-Help) or the Internet Crime Complaint Center (ic3.gov/complaint).
Priority partners with Virgin Pulse
GRAND RAPIDS — Priority Health has partnered with Virgin Pulse for its member engagement and wellbeing initiative in early 2022, according to a release.
The Virgin Pulse platform “will become the new engine for the Priority Health Wellbeing Hub to create a more personal, engaging experience for all commercial, Individual and Medicare members,” according to a release from Priority Health.
Virgin Pulse focuses on long-term behavior and health changes with a proactive approach, according to the release.
More information on Priority Health is available at www.priorityhealth.com. More information on Virgin Pulse is available at VirginPulse.com.
USDA joins aviation fuels challenge
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently joined the government’s Sustainable Aviation Fuels Grand Challenge.
The goal of the SAF is “to meet 100% of U.S. aviation fuel demand by 2050,” according to a release.
The new initiative was announced during a White House roundtable with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The government commitment is to produce 3 billion gallons of SAF per year by 2030 and 35 billion gallons by 2050.
A fact sheet on the Sustainable Aviation Fuels Grand Challenge is available at https://tinyurl.com/WhiteHouseSAF.
SBA makes $5.4M in awards
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration awarded $5.4 million to a total of 92 winners for the Growth Accelerator Fund and Small Business Innovation Research Catalyst competitions.
The lone SBIR Catalyst competition award in Michigan went to BBC Entrepreneurial Training & Consulting LLC in Chelsea. Michigan winners in the GAFC competition were TechTown Detroit and Centrepolis Accelerator at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield. Award winners come from 48 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia. Its the first year the SBA held two prize tracks simultaneously, according to the release. The complete list of winners is available at www.sbir.gov/accelerators.
Online career exploration tool gets update
LANSING — Michigan Education and Career Pathfinder, the state’s online career exploration tool, recently received a major update to enhance available data, ensure mobile friendliness and create an overall better user experience. This online resource supports residents in exploring in-demand careers and the degrees or credentials needed to pursue them.
Pathfinder is a free tool that uses current information related to employment and the workforce, as well as data about the relationship between education and training programs. It allows visitors to better match skills to career paths and jobs and can be accessed at Pathfinder.MiTalent.org.
Pathfinder was launched in 2017 to provide residents with Michigan-specific education and occupation information so they can make informed education and career decisions. It also provides a complete training path picture when a career goal is chosen, assisting the user in creating a roadmap for their future.
The latest version of Pathfinder amplifies the overall user experience by incorporating filters when exploring jobs, fields and schools and allowing visitors to choose multiple paths and compare them with each other. Completed paths can be emailed and printed for later viewing.