Foundation receives $10,000 grant
MANISTEE — The Manistee County Community Foundation received a $10,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation for the organization’s Community Response Fund.
The award is part of $300,000 in grants from the Consumers Energy Foundation to community groups in Consumer’s Energy’s service territory to address COVID-19 relief efforts.
The Community Response Fund is a cooperative effort between the Manistee County Community Foundation, United Way of Manistee County and the Manistee County Human Services Collaborative Body. For eligibility requirements or information on applying for a Community Response Fund grant, visit www.manisteefoundation.org.
Heathcare jobs portal launched
LANSING — The Michigan Departments of Health and Human Services and Labor and Economic Opportunity launched a portal for healthcare professionals to apply for jobs relating to COVID-19 pandemic care.
The portal launched on Pure Michigan Talent Connect. According to a release, the portal has more than 7,000 full- and part-time positions.
A broader COVID-19 jobs portal launched last month.
Job listings and links to apply are available at www.MiTalent.org/covid-19-healthcare-jobs. New users need to create a free account on Pure Michigan Talent Connect.
MSUFCU donates $46,000 to groups
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union has donated $46,000 to organizations in its service area.
The Credit Union and its Desk Drawer Fund foundation donated $30,000 to Sparrow Hospital, $10,000 to the Sparrow’s Care for the Caregivers fund supporting caregivers exposed to COVID-19 and who have lost income and $20,000 to the Challenge Response Fund. MSUFCU also donated $2,500 to Haven House, $2,500 to Holy Cross Services, $2,500 to St. Vincent Catholic Charities, $5,000 to Tri-County Office on Aging and $2,500 to YMCA Healthy Living Mobile Kitchen Bus.
The Desk Drawer Fund also donated $1,000 to the Baldwin Public Library Trust for manufacturing face shields.
Mackinac Financial releases 1Q report
MANISTIQUE — Mackinac Financial Corporation, the holding company for mBank, released its first quarter report.
Mackinac Financial announced 2020 first quarter net income of $3.05 million or 28 cents a share. Mackinac posted a net income of $3.17 million in the first quarter of 2019 or 30 cents a share.
Total assets on March 31 were $1.36 billion, compared to $1.32 billion on March 31, 2019. Shareholders’ equity totaled $160.06 million, compared to $154.75 million at March 31, 2019.
LMCU supporting local hospitals
GRAND RAPIDS — Lake Michigan Credit Union is raising money to “support healthcare heroes in the first against COVID-19,” according to a release.
The Band Together program is in its fifth year, but LMCU pivoted from assisting pediatric programs to a new cause. The program raised more than $70,000 in 2019.
All of the money raised will go toward critical care needs like masks, gloves and personal protective equipment. Members, non-members and LMCU staff make donations to the program. LMCU will match the first $15,000 raised through donations this year.
More information is available at www.LMCU.org/BandTogether.
EDA accepting CARES applications
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration is accepting applications for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act supplemental funds.
According to a release, the CARES Act Recovery Assistance Fund is designed to “help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.”
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/edacares.
