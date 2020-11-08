The Traverse Connect Business Expo, billed as northern Michigan’s largest business showcase, will be held virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nov. 10 expo, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., is free to attend.
Register at TraverseConnect.com.
The event typically brings in more than 100 companies and organizations from across the region to feature products, services and employees.
The in-person event has drawn hundreds of attendees each year.
Whether in-person or virtual, the expo offers visitors the opportunity to get an up-close look at the diversity and ingenuity of the region’s business sector.
The expo is held each in year in conjunction with Traverse Connect’s annual Economic Outlook Summit.
The summit also will be held virtually this year, on Nov. 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
A fee is required for the summit. Register at TraverseConnect.com.
As businesses have been forced by the pandemic to pivot their approach to remain successful, so have educational and networking events.
The free expo will be hosted virtually on Hubilo, an online platform that offers interactive live sessions, virtual rooms for breakouts and demos, virtual booths for exhibitors, live chat and networking lounges.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is the Presenting Sponsor of the Business Expo and Supporting Sponsor of the Economic Outlook Summit.
Fifth Third Bank is the Presenting Sponsor of the Economic Outlook Summit.