Internet grants available
LANSING — The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office is accepting applications for the ROBIN Grant Program until 4 p.m. March 14.
The program has about $238 million to fund internet expansion from the U.S. Treasury as through the Capital Projects Fund, according to a release.
Apply through the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity: https://egrams-mi.com/LEO/user/home.aspx. Questions: guthausj@michigan.gov.
Economic corporation webinar
LANSING — The Michigan Economic Developers Association will present the webinar “EV Charging Planning and Support” at 2 p.m. March 16.
Learn about planning, working with utilities and other considerations concerning electric vehicles. Register at medaweb.org/evcharging.
Chamber seeks donations
BELLAIRE — The Bellaire Chamber of Commerce is calling for donations for its third annual golf outing and auction, scheduled June 19 at Shanty Creek Resort.
Auction items may include gift baskets, private tours, car washes, spa days, theater passes and more. The virtual auction will open a week before the golf event. Proceeds will go toward community-based programs and events.
Donors will be recognized through the Destination Bellaire Facebook page, bellairechamber.org and during the event. Apply by May 15. Contact: 231-533-6023; info@bellairechamber.org.
Fund provides aid
LANSING — The Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund granted more than $114 million to 15,688 homeowners in the last year.
The MIHAF, administered by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, started in February 2022 to support Michigan homeowners “experiencing financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a release. The U.S. Department of Treasury provided more than $242 million for the MIHAF program, and more than $56 million is available to assist additional homeowners.
MSHDA is still accepting applications for aid. Find more details at Michigan.gov/MIHAF or call 844-756-442.
Ag award applications
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is accepting applications for the 2023 Michigan Ag Exporter of the Year until 5 p.m. March 31.
The award aims to recognize a food or agriculture exporting business that has grown internationally, according to a release. Companies of all sizes may apply if more than 50 percent of their products are grown, processed or manufactured in Michigan
More details and the application are available at https://bit.ly/3EgWPxW. Questions: 517-449-8482.
USDA program sign-up
LANSING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture invites agricultural producers and private landowners to apply for the Conservation Reserve Program from Feb. 27 through April 7.
“CRP has – and continues to be – a great fit for farmers with less productive or marginal cropland, helping them re-establish valuable land cover to help improve water quality, prevent soil erosion and support wildlife habitat,” said Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Tim Boring in a release.
Landowners and producers can contact their local USDA Service Center to learn more or apply for the program.
New location celebrated
TRAVERSE CITY — Shift Health Center is planning an opening celebration this afternoon from 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Shift Health Center moved to its new location at 2400 Northern Visions Drive after Jan. 1.
Shift Health is south of the BATA station on Cass Road and adjacent to Molon Asphalt Inc. Dr. Kyle Konas opened Shift Health Center about five years ago. It was previously located at 3055 Cass Road, Suite 102B.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. today. Those attending are asked to make a donation to TART Trails.
