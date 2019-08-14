TRAVERSE CITY — The co-chair of the Downtown Development Authority's Lower Boardman River Leadership Team has a new role with the organization.
A member of the 12-person board of directors, Harry Burkholder was named to the DDA's newly-created position of chief operations officer on Wednesday. Burkholder will start his new job with the DDA on Sept. 9.
According to a release from the DDA, Burkholder will "play a key role in operations of the DDA, provide data, research and budgeting support to projects, and assist the CEO in implementing the work of the strategic plan."
The new COO position will work on projects like the Sara Hardy Farmers Market, parking, the Lower Boardman River project and the development of the Eighth Street corridor.
Burkholder has worked for the last 15 years with the Land Information Access Association, the final four as executive director.
In a release, DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said Burkholder's ability to "engage and involve community" will be an asset in the organization's role of improving infrastructure in Traverse City.
